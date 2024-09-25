Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Announces Dividend of $0.21

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2118 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
Acadian Timber Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ACAZF opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77. Acadian Timber has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $14.18.
About Acadian Timber
