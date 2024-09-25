Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) Declares GBX 0.77 Dividend

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group stock opened at GBX 222.50 ($2.98) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 239.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 216.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.67. The company has a market cap of £477.22 million, a PE ratio of 4,440.00, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.74. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 171.60 ($2.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 275.83 ($3.69).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.02) price target on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

