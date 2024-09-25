Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Raised to C$28.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aecon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.07.

ARE stock opened at C$20.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$17.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -75.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.12. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$8.42 and a twelve month high of C$20.56.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.53) by C$0.54. The business had revenue of C$853.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 1.3797814 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aecon Group news, Director Scott Stewart bought 10,000 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,380.00. In related news, Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy bought 4,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.66 per share, with a total value of C$74,969.84. Also, Director Scott Stewart acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,380.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,549 shares of company stock valued at $274,762. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

