Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $96.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ameren traded as high as $86.00 and last traded at $85.71, with a volume of 22636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.62.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

In other Ameren news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $131,923.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,758.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ameren by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.45 and its 200-day moving average is $75.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

