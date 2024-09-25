Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $42.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.07, but opened at $38.70. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ameresco shares last traded at $38.12, with a volume of 27,852 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMRC. StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameresco from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley upgraded Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ameresco from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.46.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $132,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,823.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 5,221 shares of company stock valued at $140,814 in the last three months. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,145,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,909,000 after purchasing an additional 36,303 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,890,000 after purchasing an additional 110,204 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 297,236 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,325,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 521,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $437.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.75 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

