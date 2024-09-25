Americanas S.A. (BZWHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BZWHF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Americanas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZWHF opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. Americanas has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $24.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Americanas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americanas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.