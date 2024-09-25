Analysts Set US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Target Price at $66.40

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.40.

USFD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,225.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $61.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. US Foods has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

