ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1251 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.12.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

AETUF opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.13.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $842.85 million during the quarter.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

