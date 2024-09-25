ATS Co. (TSE:ATS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$58.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ATS from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ATS from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on ATS from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

ATS Stock Performance

Shares of ATS stock opened at C$39.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.35. ATS has a 1 year low of C$33.47 and a 1 year high of C$60.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.66.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$689.19 million. ATS had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 6.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that ATS will post 2.140264 earnings per share for the current year.

About ATS



ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.



