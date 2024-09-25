Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BDGI traded down C$0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$37.48. 6,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12 month low of C$32.25 and a 12 month high of C$51.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$37.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$56.60 to C$55.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Infrastructure Solutions

In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Senior Officer Julie Lee purchased 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$35.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,667.71. In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Senior Officer Julie Lee acquired 751 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$35.51 per share, with a total value of C$26,667.71. Also, Senior Officer Pradeep Atluri acquired 2,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$35.45 per share, with a total value of C$70,902.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,242 shares of company stock worth $137,096. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

