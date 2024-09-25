Barclays Increases MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target to $173.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $146.00 to $173.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MSTR. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.13.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $153.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.99 and a 200 day moving average of $145.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 3.10. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $6,914,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $6,914,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,838 shares of company stock worth $13,950,265. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $70,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

