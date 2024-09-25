Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:BRN opened at $2.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48. Barnwell Industries has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $3.20.
Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter.
About Barnwell Industries
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.
