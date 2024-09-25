Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBY. Wedbush raised their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.41.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BBY

Best Buy Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE BBY opened at $98.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $103.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.82.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $61,154,874.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,911,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,073,501.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,383,370 shares of company stock worth $122,233,276. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $8,676,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 195,156 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 50,438 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 74,764 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 426,430 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $33,381,000 after purchasing an additional 290,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.