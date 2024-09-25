Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$37.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$1.28. The company had revenue of C$149.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$149.08 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on BEI shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

