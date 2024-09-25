Brokerages Set Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Target Price at $57.50

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.50.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARVN. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $53.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.97.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.
