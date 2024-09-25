Brokerages Set Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Target Price at $183.08

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.45.

A number of research firms have commented on GTLS. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $179.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,339,960.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $57,415,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chart Industries by 504.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,896,000 after purchasing an additional 386,821 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 323.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 416,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,067,000 after purchasing an additional 317,775 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at $42,507,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 677,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,323,000 after buying an additional 227,280 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $124.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.82. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.60 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

