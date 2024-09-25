Brokerages Set SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target at $6.89

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on SSR Mining from $6.50 to $6.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,398,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 1,181.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 340,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 314,057 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,397,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,470,000 after buying an additional 18,503 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth $556,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSRM stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.73. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.84 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 39.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

