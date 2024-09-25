Brokerages Set SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target at $6.89

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.89.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on SSR Mining from $6.50 to $6.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.
View Our Latest Analysis on SSR Mining
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SSR Mining
SSR Mining Stock Up 5.5 %
SSRM stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.73. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05.
SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.84 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 39.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.
SSR Mining Company Profile
SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SSR Mining
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.