Brokers Issue Forecasts for NVIDIA Co.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 18th. William Blair analyst S. Naji anticipates that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NVDA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $120.87 on Monday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total value of $16,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,254,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,094,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total value of $16,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,254,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,094,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,954,214 shares in the company, valued at $577,611,810.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,352,303 shares of company stock worth $521,745,907. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

