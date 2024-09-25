Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.13% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

Shares of Core Scientific stock opened at $12.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19. Core Scientific has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The business had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.58 million. Core Scientific’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Core Scientific will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 11,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $108,986.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,686,474 shares in the company, valued at $15,869,720.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $82,356.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,061.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 11,582 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $108,986.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,686,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,869,720.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,761 shares of company stock worth $127,080. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

