Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CAPR. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capricor Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Up 52.4 %

NASDAQ CAPR opened at $9.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $291.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 3.92. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 102.93% and a negative return on equity of 220.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Capricor Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon bought 2,798,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $14,999,997.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,090,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,004,281.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

