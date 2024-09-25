Centuria Office REIT (COF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on October 27th

Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Sunday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

Centuria Office REIT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.66.

About Centuria Office REIT

COF is Australia’s largest ASX listed pure play office REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX300 Index. COF owns a portfolio of high quality office assets situated in core submarkets throughout Australia. COF is overseen by a hands-on, active manager and provides investors with income and the opportunity for capital growth from a pure play portfolio of high-quality Australian office assets.

