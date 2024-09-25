Citigroup Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on JNPR. Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

NYSE JNPR opened at $38.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,460,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,669 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,279. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 2,069.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

