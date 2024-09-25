Citigroup Upgrades Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) to “Buy”

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $36.00. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $37.83 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $38.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

