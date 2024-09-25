ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Down 3.2 %

CLIR stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 210.18% and a negative return on equity of 66.91%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) by 223.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of ClearSign Technologies worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

