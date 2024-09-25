Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Coeur Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.18 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Shares of CDE opened at $7.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.64. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. CWM LLC raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 831.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

