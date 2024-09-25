Contrasting Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV) & Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) and Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Lazydays shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Camping World shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of Lazydays shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.8% of Camping World shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lazydays and Camping World”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazydays $987.99 million 0.02 -$110.27 million ($9.62) -0.16 Camping World $6.01 billion 0.35 $31.04 million ($0.04) -618.25

Analyst Ratings

Camping World has higher revenue and earnings than Lazydays. Camping World is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lazydays, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lazydays and Camping World, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazydays 0 2 0 0 2.00 Camping World 0 0 6 0 3.00

Lazydays currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.45%. Camping World has a consensus price target of $25.71, suggesting a potential upside of 3.98%. Given Lazydays’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lazydays is more favorable than Camping World.

Volatility and Risk

Lazydays has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camping World has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lazydays and Camping World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazydays -18.19% -35.04% -6.55% Camping World -0.22% -10.04% -0.41%

Summary

Camping World beats Lazydays on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lazydays

(Get Free Report)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Camping World

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc., together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry. It also offers extended vehicle service contracts; roadside assistance plans; property and casualty insurance programs; travel planning and directories; and publications, as well as operates the Coast to Coast Resorts and Good Sam Campgrounds. In addition, the company provides new and used RVs; vehicle financing; RV repair and maintenance services; various RV parts, equipment, supplies, and accessories, which include towing and hitching products, satellite and GPS systems, electrical and lighting products, appliances and furniture, and other products; and collision repair services comprising fiberglass front and rear cap replacement, windshield replacement, interior remodel solutions, and paint and body work. Further, it offers equipment, gears, and supplies for camping, hunting, fishing, skiing, snowboarding, bicycling, skateboarding, and marine and watersports equipment and supplies, as well as operates Good Sam Club, a membership organization that offers savings on a range of products and services and provides co-branded credit cards. Additionally, the company facilitates an RV rental platform that connects travelers with RV owners; and designs, manufactures, and distributes RV and camping furniture, as well as a range of outdoor products and accessories. It serves customers through dealerships, and online and e-commerce platforms. Camping World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

