David Mcjannet Sells 48,055 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $1,626,181.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,929.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HashiCorp stock opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.84. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $34.06.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. HashiCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCP. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HashiCorp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 12,888.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in HashiCorp by 9,736.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, August 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

