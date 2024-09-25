David P. Heintzman Sells 2,700 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $170,289.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,603.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $61.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.82. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $123.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.50 target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.88.

Institutional Trading of Stock Yards Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 534.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 36,269 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 17.3% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 192,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,542,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

