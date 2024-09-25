Dexus Convenience Retail REIT to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:DXC)

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
Dexus Convenience Retail REIT Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46.
Dexus Convenience Retail REIT Company Profile
