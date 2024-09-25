Dexus Convenience Retail REIT to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:DXC)

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT Company Profile

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated real asset groups, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $62.3 billion (pro forma post completion of the Collimate Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

