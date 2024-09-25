Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares (LMBO) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on October 1st

Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:LMBO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0546 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of LMBO stock opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.27. Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $24.14.

