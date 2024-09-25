Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (MSFU) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3293 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFU opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $101.41 million, a PE ratio of 43.52 and a beta of -2.33. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $54.39.

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

