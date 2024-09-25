Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (MSFU) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3293 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.
Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MSFU opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $101.41 million, a PE ratio of 43.52 and a beta of -2.33. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $54.39.
About Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares
