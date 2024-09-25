Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Coverage Initiated at Melius Research

Equities research analysts at Melius Research began coverage on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $85.01 on Monday. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $168.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $250,187.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,819.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $174,186.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $250,187.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.