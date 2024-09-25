Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Trading Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ EDUC opened at $2.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 million, a PE ratio of 71.33 and a beta of 1.06. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

Educational Development Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Free Report ) by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.53% of Educational Development worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

