Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Educational Development Trading Up 6.5 %
NASDAQ EDUC opened at $2.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 million, a PE ratio of 71.33 and a beta of 1.06. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter.
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
