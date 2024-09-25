Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Foran Mining Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:FOM)

Foran Mining Corp. (TSE:FOM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Foran Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 18th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Cormark currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Foran Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Foran Mining Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FOM stock opened at C$4.11 on Monday. Foran Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$3.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.67. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.00 and a beta of 3.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.77.

