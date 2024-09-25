ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (SIXL) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on September 25th

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0477 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.
ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SIXL opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.65 million, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.06. ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $37.61.
About ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- PayPal Soars to New Heights: Why Analysts See More Upside
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Oracle Stock: Cloud and AI Tailwinds Makes This a Must-Own Stock
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
Receive News & Ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.