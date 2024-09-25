EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $434.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.59.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.24% and a negative net margin of 172.29%. The business had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million. Equities research analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $116,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,611. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

