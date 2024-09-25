Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) Announces GBX 1.20 Dividend

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Fintel Price Performance
FNTL stock opened at GBX 270.15 ($3.62) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 307.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 298.52. Fintel has a 12-month low of GBX 183.64 ($2.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 329 ($4.41). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The company has a market capitalization of £281.44 million, a PE ratio of 4,566.67 and a beta of 1.17.
About Fintel
