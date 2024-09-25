Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) Announces GBX 1.20 Dividend

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

FNTL stock opened at GBX 270.15 ($3.62) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 307.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 298.52. Fintel has a 12-month low of GBX 183.64 ($2.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 329 ($4.41). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The company has a market capitalization of £281.44 million, a PE ratio of 4,566.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Fintel Plc engages in the provision of intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech and Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, mortgage advisers, and wealth managers, as well as workplace consultants.

