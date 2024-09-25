Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Down 14.6 %
Shares of SVVC opened at $0.06 on Monday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $441,152.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The investment management company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.
About Firsthand Technology Value Fund
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
