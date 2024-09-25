Fletcher King Plc (LON:FLK) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.25 Per Share

Fletcher King Plc (LON:FLK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Fletcher King’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Fletcher King Stock Up 2.2 %
FLK stock opened at GBX 47 ($0.63) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 48.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.56. Fletcher King has a fifty-two week low of GBX 31 ($0.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 55 ($0.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 0.39.
Fletcher King Company Profile
