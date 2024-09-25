FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Issued By Raymond James

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blackline Safety in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Raymond James also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Blackline Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Blackline Safety Stock Down 0.3 %

BLN opened at C$8.92 on Monday. Blackline Safety has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$9.09.

