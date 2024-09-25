Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.90 on Monday. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 million, a PE ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

About Good Times Restaurants

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Good Times Restaurants Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTIM Free Report ) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 26,980 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.59% of Good Times Restaurants worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

See Also

