Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.90 on Monday. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 million, a PE ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter.
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
