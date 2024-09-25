Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) PT Raised to $14.00

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Noble Financial from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Noble Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.75% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $10.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $723.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $170.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, CEO Lasse Petterson sold 28,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $265,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 902,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,102.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 128,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,747 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,356,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,458,000 after acquiring an additional 192,053 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

