Greif, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.15 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Greif in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.23. The consensus estimate for Greif’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Greif’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GEF. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Greif in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Greif from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Greif in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Greif in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Greif Stock Down 0.1 %

GEF stock opened at $62.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.91. Greif has a 1-year low of $55.95 and a 1-year high of $71.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.56.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 4.99%.

Institutional Trading of Greif

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 753,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,321,000 after purchasing an additional 280,330 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 540,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after purchasing an additional 80,754 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,381,000 after purchasing an additional 53,110 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 262,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 28,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth $10,972,000. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

