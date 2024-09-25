Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $108.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HAE. CL King started coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.14.

Shares of HAE opened at $75.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.62 and a 200-day moving average of $84.01. Haemonetics has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $97.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $336.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.08 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $393,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Haemonetics news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $393,038.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $192,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 29,450.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at $83,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

