Head-To-Head Review: ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) versus OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) and OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ConvaTec Group and OraSure Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConvaTec Group N/A N/A N/A OraSure Technologies 9.88% 9.15% 8.24%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConvaTec Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OraSure Technologies $273.54 million 1.16 $53.65 million $0.30 14.33

This table compares ConvaTec Group and OraSure Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

OraSure Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than ConvaTec Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ConvaTec Group and OraSure Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ConvaTec Group 0 0 0 3 4.00 OraSure Technologies 0 2 1 0 2.33

OraSure Technologies has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 55.04%. Given OraSure Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OraSure Technologies is more favorable than ConvaTec Group.

Summary

OraSure Technologies beats ConvaTec Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns. It also provides ostomy care solutions, including devices, accessories, and services for people with a stoma resulting from colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, and bladder cancer. In addition, the company offers continence care products and services for people with urinary continence issues related to spinal cord injuries, multiple sclerosis, spina bifida, and other causes, as well as critical care devices and products used in intensive care units and hospital settings. Further, it provides infusion care solutions comprising disposable infusion sets for diabetes insulin pumps, or for pumps used in continuous subcutaneous infusion treatments for conditions such as parkinson's disease. The company sells its products to pharmacies, hospitals, and other acute and post-acute healthcare service providers directly or through distributors and wholesalers. It serves a range of customers, including healthcare providers, patients, and manufacturers. ConvaTec Group PLC was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D. saliva alcohol test. It also offers genomic products under the Oragene and ORAcollect brands for collecting genetic material from human saliva; Colli-Pee collection devices for the volumetric collection of void urine samples; and microbiome laboratory testing and analytical services. In addition, the company provides microbiome products, such as OMNIgene GUT for self-collecting microbial DNA from feces or stool samples for gut microbiome profiling; OMNIgene GUT DNA and RNA collection devices; and OMNIgene GUT Dx collection device for collection of human fecal samples and the stabilization of DNA from the bacterial community. Additionally, it provides other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, commercial and industrial entities, disease risk management, diagnostics, pharmaceutical, biotech, nutrition, companion animal, and environmental markets. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

