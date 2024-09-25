Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

HBNC opened at $15.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $685.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.04. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $16.64.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.03 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 5.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,955,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,987,000 after acquiring an additional 94,332 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 46.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 88,223.7% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 67,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 67,050 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 23.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,623,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,825,000 after purchasing an additional 103,084 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

