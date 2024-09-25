IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Insider Breon Corcoran Purchases 40,000 Shares

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) insider Breon Corcoran purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 916 ($12.27) per share, for a total transaction of £366,400 ($490,626.67).

Shares of LON:IGG opened at GBX 912.50 ($12.22) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 934.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 830.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.31. IG Group Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 600.50 ($8.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 995.25 ($13.33). The firm has a market cap of £3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,169.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 32.64 ($0.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from IG Group’s previous dividend of $13.56. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. IG Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,897.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IGG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,065 ($14.26) price target on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IG Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.39) to GBX 1,100 ($14.73) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IG Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 986.75 ($13.21).

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

