IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Insider Breon Corcoran Purchases 40,000 Shares

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) insider Breon Corcoran purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 916 ($12.27) per share, for a total transaction of £366,400 ($490,626.67).
Shares of LON:IGG opened at GBX 912.50 ($12.22) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 934.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 830.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.31. IG Group Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 600.50 ($8.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 995.25 ($13.33). The firm has a market cap of £3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,169.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.55.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 32.64 ($0.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from IG Group’s previous dividend of $13.56. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. IG Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,897.44%.
IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.
