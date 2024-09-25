Insider Selling: Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Insider Sells 19,202 Shares of Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $1,512,733.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Liberty Live Group Stock Performance
Shares of Liberty Live Group stock opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.33. Liberty Live Group has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $47.09.
Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Liberty Live Group
About Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Live Group
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.