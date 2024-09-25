Insider Selling: Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Insider Sells 19,202 Shares of Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $1,512,733.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Live Group stock opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.33. Liberty Live Group has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $47.09.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Live Group

About Liberty Live Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLYVK. Linonia Partnership LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 170.1% during the second quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 5,314,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346,783 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,731,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,919,000 after purchasing an additional 314,161 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,404,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,732,000 after buying an additional 102,967 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Live Group by 984.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,392,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troluce Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty Live Group by 39.3% during the second quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,305,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,942,000 after acquiring an additional 367,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

