International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.57 Per Share

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of International Paper in a report issued on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.54. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IP. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.21.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $48.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 99.27 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in International Paper by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in International Paper by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the second quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 112,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 4.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $236,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,729.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $236,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,729.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $439,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,296.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,440 shares of company stock worth $927,956 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 377.55%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

