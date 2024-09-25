International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of THM stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.19. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.80.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:THM Free Report ) (TSE:ITH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,052,246 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000. Herr Investment Group LLC owned 1.03% of International Tower Hill Mines at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

